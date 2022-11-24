Claro Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $101.84 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.95.

