Claro Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSX. StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

