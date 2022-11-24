Claro Advisors LLC Invests $142,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,181,000. Chubb Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

