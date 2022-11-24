Claro Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,786,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 109,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,182,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

RAAX stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

