Claro Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,331 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

