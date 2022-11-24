Claro Advisors LLC Takes $189,000 Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 29.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 91.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 85,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.08. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 14.33 and a 12-month high of 25.81.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.