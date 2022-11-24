Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Purchases $39,900.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 3.5 %

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

About Clearside Biomedical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

