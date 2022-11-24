Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Reduced by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 77,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 315,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 455,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,495,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $76.93. 3,861,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,587. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

