Comparing Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) & California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California First Leasing and Aaron’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get California First Leasing alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.25 $36.23 million N/A N/A Aaron’s $1.85 billion 0.20 $109.93 million $0.50 23.70

Aaron’s has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aaron’s has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Aaron’s pays out 90.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aaron’s has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Aaron’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Aaron’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Aaron’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for California First Leasing and Aaron’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Aaron’s 2 0 2 0 2.00

Aaron’s has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Given Aaron’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Aaron’s 0.80% 11.32% 4.85%

Summary

Aaron’s beats California First Leasing on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

(Get Rating)

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.