Comparing Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) & Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Dakota Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.05 $26.02 million ($0.15) -1.07 Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41% Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Trevali Mining and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trevali Mining and Dakota Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 3 1 0 0 1.25 Dakota Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus target price of $0.44, suggesting a potential upside of 175.00%. Dakota Gold has a consensus target price of 5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.28%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Dakota Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dakota Gold beats Trevali Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

