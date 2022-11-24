CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $493,936.38 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 101,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $493,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,291,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 64,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

