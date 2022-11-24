Compound Dai Price Tops $0.0221 (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $557.15 million and $4.22 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.52 or 0.08484037 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00481065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29515321 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

