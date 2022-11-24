Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,230 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $6,933,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $20,281,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $13,985,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth $6,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $63.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.