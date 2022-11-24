Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $75.16 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $87.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

