Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,873 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,015,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,110,000 after purchasing an additional 455,121 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,217,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,853,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 45,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

