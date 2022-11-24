Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 60.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after buying an additional 303,355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 106.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Insulet by 48.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after buying an additional 83,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $292.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,219.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.62.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

