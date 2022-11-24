Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,040 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after buying an additional 3,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after buying an additional 1,996,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,785,000 after buying an additional 1,870,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.