Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,234 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 4.16% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
