Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 4,324 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $154.64 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $170.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average of $139.29.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

