Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 4,781 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN opened at $255.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.27. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $348.42.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

