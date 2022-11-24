Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

