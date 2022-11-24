ConstitutionDAO Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $118.09 million and $34.69 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002544 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.34 or 0.08566559 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00482022 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.12 or 0.29574046 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars.
