Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 140,000 Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Emerald comprises approximately 0.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.20% of Emerald at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,799 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 0.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 511,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emerald by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerald by 28.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Price Performance

EEX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 28,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,020. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.21.

About Emerald

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 146.33%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.