Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $778,000 in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. NCR comprises 0.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

