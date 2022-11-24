Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,055 shares during the period. Valaris comprises about 1.6% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.28% of Valaris worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in Valaris by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Price Performance

Valaris Profile

Shares of NYSE:VAL traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 330,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

