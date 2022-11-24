Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $420,000 Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,903,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,903,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,071. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.05.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

