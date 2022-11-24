Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,656 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,200,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 776,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.