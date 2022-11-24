Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

