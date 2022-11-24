Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,634 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE APTV opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

