Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 350.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $46.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.