Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.6% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

