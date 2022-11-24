Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,185,000 after purchasing an additional 317,888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Xylem by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,112,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $113.25 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.30.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

