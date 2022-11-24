Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $104.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

