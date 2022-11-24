Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,596,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,942 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

TRV opened at $188.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

