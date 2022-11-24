Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Up 1.8 %

HPQ stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.62% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

