Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.27. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.31 EPS.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
TSE:RY opened at C$134.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$126.20. The stock has a market cap of C$187.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total transaction of C$539,651.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$777,187.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529.
Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.35%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
