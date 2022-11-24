Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.27. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.42.

TSE:RY opened at C$134.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$126.20. The stock has a market cap of C$187.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total transaction of C$539,651.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$777,187.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

