Cormark Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $13.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.45. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $14.99 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.6 %

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.34.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$132.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$124.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.31. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$113.73 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The company has a market cap of C$89.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.