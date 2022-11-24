Cosmos Price Up 0.1% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $125.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $10.09 or 0.00060457 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00079627 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010205 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023356 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005441 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
