Cosmos Price Up 0.1% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $125.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $10.09 or 0.00060457 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00079627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

