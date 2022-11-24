Craig E. Evans Sells 50,000 Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) President Craig E. Evans sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,403,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,515.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESS Tech Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GWH opened at $3.32 on Thursday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 17.3% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

