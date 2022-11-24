Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $4.00 Price Target for eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) received a $4.00 price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

EHTH traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,711. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.41. eHealth has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eHealth by 269.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 471,905 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 676,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 400,170 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in eHealth by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 392,372 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in eHealth by 19.5% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,977,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 323,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth $3,202,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

