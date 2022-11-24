Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $4.00 Price Target for eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) received a $4.00 price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.
EHTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.
eHealth Stock Performance
EHTH traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,711. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.41. eHealth has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eHealth (EHTH)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.