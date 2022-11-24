Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.10 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 35.20 ($0.42). 28,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 117,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.42).

Creightons Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £25.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.71.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Beautiful Brunette, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

