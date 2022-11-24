Cronos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.30 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $19.30 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00077718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

