Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lowered by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 0.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 30,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $13,470,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,599. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.