Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,470,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,539,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Crown Castle by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,599. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

