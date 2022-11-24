Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.87

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $4.75. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1,067 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cryo-Cell International in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Insider Transactions at Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO David Portnoy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,366 shares of company stock worth $167,193. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Stories

