CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.
CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CSGS opened at $61.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.