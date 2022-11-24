CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.31. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $6.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
