CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $61,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $100.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

