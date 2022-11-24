CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.06. 3,359,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,294. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

