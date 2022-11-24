Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

SBUX stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,944,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

